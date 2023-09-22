Pune: BARTI Signs MoU With NIELIT; Introduces 68 New Electronics And Information Technology Courses For SC Youths

Pune: BARTI Signs MoU With National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology |

In a move towards empowering Scheduled Caste (SC) youths in Maharashtra, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. The aim of this collaboration is to implement skill development activities tailored to the needs of SC youths in the state.



The MoU was formalised in Pune, as the Director General of BARTI, Sunil Vare, and Executive Director of NIELIT, Dr Jairaj Kidav, affixed their signatures to the partnership at BARTI's office. The event was graced by the presence of co-director of NIELIT, Dr Laxman Korra, Deputy Collector and Head of the Skill Development Department of BARTI, Anil Karande, Office Superintendent Pragya Mohite, and Project Manager Mahesh Gavai.

NIELIT Aurangabad and BARTI have signed a MoU to collaborate on skill development initiatives for SC candidates in Maharashtra. MOU was signed by Dr. Jayaraj U Kidav ED of NIELIT Aurangabad and Sunil Ware (IRAS) DG BARTI at BARTI Pune office pic.twitter.com/Gc8HN2N1iN — NIELIT Aurangabad (@AUR_NIELIT) September 22, 2023

68 courses will be offered

This joint initiative by BARTI's Skill Development Department holds immense promise in enhancing the skills of SC youth in Maharashtra, paving the way for improved job prospects in the Information Technology (IT) and Electronics sectors.



NIELIT will extend a comprehensive range of 68 courses at the Aurangabad centre to SC youths across Maharashtra. These training programs will be offered in both residential and non-residential modes, covering crucial domains such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Android App Development, Machine Learning using Python, Web Development, System and Networking Specialist, Multimedia Development, Internet of Things, Industrial Automation, and Computer Hardware Maintenance. The training is set to commence in October 2023.



Director General of BARTI, Sunil Vare, urged the youth to seize the various schemes and activities meticulously tailored for the development of Scheduled Castes through BARTI.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)