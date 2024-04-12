Pune Auto Expo 2024 Scheduled For April 18-21: Venue, Timings And All You Need To Know | puneautoexpo.in

The Pune Auto Expo is set to take place from April 18 to 21 at Creaticity (formerly Ishanya Mall) off Airport Road in Yerawada, running from 10am to 6pm daily.

One of the highlights of the expo will be the exhibition of vintage vehicles used during World War II. Additionally, the event will spotlight electric vehicles while also featuring cars, auto components, spare parts, batteries, and charging infrastructure, among other offerings. It presents an excellent opportunity to stay abreast of the latest trends in the Indian auto industry, particularly in electric vehicles.

The Vintage and Classic Pavilion at the expo will showcase some of the finest vehicles from the Pune region, once used by renowned personalities of the past.

Moreover, the expo will emphasise emerging technologies and mechatronics in the transportation sector, showcasing a wide range of vehicles including passenger vehicles, four-wheelers, two-wheelers, concept vehicles, and military essential products. Visitors can also explore vehicles crafted by students from various engineering colleges participating in national and international competitions.

To enrich the experience, seminars and company visits have been organised for students attending the expo.

This four-day event will see the participation of organisations such as the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Maha Metro, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and various other private and public bodies.

With its comprehensive display and diverse offerings, the expo aims to provide visitors with a comprehensive overview of the automotive industry, all under one roof.

Anticipated to draw thousands of visitors from across western India, the exhibition promises to be a significant gathering for automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.