Pune Assembly Elections: Voters Up In Arms After ID Proofs On DigiLocker App Rejected At Polling Centres | Anand Chaini

Voters across multiple polling centres in Pune were up in arms after their identity proofs stored on the DigiLocker mobile application were rejected.

Despite its official recognition as a valid platform for storing government-issued documents, polling officials reportedly insisted on physical copies of voter IDs, leaving many voters stranded or unable to cast their vote.

Radha Deshmukh, a voter, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "In the morning, we went to vote at a polling centre in Pimple Nilakh. We do not have a physical copy of the Aadhar card. The security guards did not allow me to enter when I showed digital IDs saved on DigiLocker. In the absence of a hard copy of the Aadhar card, we were unable to cast our valuable vote. Authorities should clarify first. Moreover, what is the use of Digital India and DigiLocker if the documents are not accepted?"

Amit Salunke, another voter from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency expressed, "People have to go to work. It is not possible for everyone to leave their mobile phone at home and go to vote first and then go back home again to take their mobile phones and then go to work. At least the administration should make temporary stalls to keep the voters' mobile phones. As only one voter goes inside at a time at the voting centres then there should not be any problem."

Prajakta Pawar, a voter from Wadgaon Sheri constituency, said, "My handbag was stolen last week, in which I lost all the documents including Voter ID, Aadhar card, PAN card, etc. I went to the voting centre as my documents were saved in DigiLocker, but authorities refused to accept them. I was not able to vote due to this."

Meanwhile, Dr Suhas Diwase, Pune's District Collector told media that mobile phones are prohibited at voting centres across the district. Following the rules, the documents could not be accepted as proof of identity. Diwase said that during the Lok Sabha election, they had informed people about this rule, which remains the same for this election. Voters have been asked to carry physical copy of voter ID proof and other relevant documents.