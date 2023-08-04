Pune Airport Customs Seize Gold Paste And Chains Worth Rs. 12.35 Lakh Concealed In Passenger's Underwear

Custom officials at Pune Airport made a significant seizure of gold paste and gold chains valued at Rs. 12.35 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore. The incident occurred on July 30, and it involved two passengers who were intercepted based on profiling efforts.

During the search, one of the passengers was found to have concealed gold paste in a specially designed compartment within his underwear. Additionally, two gold chains were recovered from the other passenger. The total weight of the seized items was 202 grams.

Both passengers arrived in Pune on a Vistara flight from Singapore. Their suspicious behaviour led to the search, resulting in the confiscation of the gold paste and chains. Further investigation is underway in this matter, as authorities seek to ascertain the details surrounding the illegal transportation of the precious metal.

