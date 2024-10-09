Pune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada |

The Agarwal Samaj Federation celebrated the program of Agrasen Jayanti on October 7 at Yerwada's Lok Shahir Annabhau Sathe Sanskrutik Bhawan, gathering thousands of Agarwal brothers and sisters. The event honored meritorious students who passed class 10th and 12th with mementos.

Prominent figures included Agarwal Samaj Federation President Krishnakumar Goyal, Maharashtra State President Umesh Khaitan, Abhiman Film Producer Pawan Jain, and Mumbai Agarwal Samaj President Dinesh Agarwal, alongside officers from various society organisations. Dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion.

Goyal emphasised the importance of education for students, stating that it should benefit society and the nation. He announced plans for acquiring land for the Agarwal Samaj in Pune, with the construction of Vastu Bhavan to facilitate organisation among members.

Federation Secretary KL Bansal, Vinod Bansal, Shyam Goyal, Nitin Agarwal, Madanlal Gupta, Nandlal Gupta, Neeta Agarwal, Subhash Sugla, and women office bearers extended their wishes for a happy Agrasen Jayanti. Attendees enjoyed a variety of engaging programs and delicious food.