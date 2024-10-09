 Pune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada

Pune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada

Prominent figures included Agarwal Samaj Federation President Krishnakumar Goyal, Maharashtra State President Umesh Khaitan, Abhiman Film Producer Pawan Jain, and Mumbai Agarwal Samaj President Dinesh Agarwal, alongside officers from various society organisations. Dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada |

The Agarwal Samaj Federation celebrated the program of Agrasen Jayanti on October 7 at Yerwada's Lok Shahir Annabhau Sathe Sanskrutik Bhawan, gathering thousands of Agarwal brothers and sisters. The event honored meritorious students who passed class 10th and 12th with mementos.

Prominent figures included Agarwal Samaj Federation President Krishnakumar Goyal, Maharashtra State President Umesh Khaitan, Abhiman Film Producer Pawan Jain, and Mumbai Agarwal Samaj President Dinesh Agarwal, alongside officers from various society organisations. Dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion.

Read Also
Pune: TJ College Launches 'Free Education for Girls' Scheme; Krishnakumar Goyal Emphasises Effective...
article-image

Goyal emphasised the importance of education for students, stating that it should benefit society and the nation. He announced plans for acquiring land for the Agarwal Samaj in Pune, with the construction of Vastu Bhavan to facilitate organisation among members.

Federation Secretary KL Bansal, Vinod Bansal, Shyam Goyal, Nitin Agarwal, Madanlal Gupta, Nandlal Gupta, Neeta Agarwal, Subhash Sugla, and women office bearers extended their wishes for a happy Agrasen Jayanti. Attendees enjoyed a variety of engaging programs and delicious food.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Bandra, Not LA': Alanna Panday's Father Chikki Criticises Her For Wearing Tiny Bralette In Front Of In-Laws (VIDEO)
'This Is Bandra, Not LA': Alanna Panday's Father Chikki Criticises Her For Wearing Tiny Bralette In Front Of In-Laws (VIDEO)
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In Multan Test
Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In Multan Test

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death;...

Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death;...

Pune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada

Pune: Agarwal Samaj Federation Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti with Thousands in Yerwada

Pune: Talent Fusion 2K24 Event at MIT ADT Wraps Up with Enthusiastic Participation

Pune: Talent Fusion 2K24 Event at MIT ADT Wraps Up with Enthusiastic Participation

Aditya Birla Group’s Jewellery Brand Indriya Opens Its First Store in Pune

Aditya Birla Group’s Jewellery Brand Indriya Opens Its First Store in Pune

Marathwada News: Condition of Sanitary Workers Reviewed; Names of Four Industrial Training...

Marathwada News: Condition of Sanitary Workers Reviewed; Names of Four Industrial Training...