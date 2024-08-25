Pune: Advanced Technical Experience Centre Opens At Dr DY Patil Institute Of Management & Research | Sourced

Dr DY Patil Institute of Management & Research (DYP-IMR), a premier institution in management and computer application education, announced the opening of its cutting-edge Technical Experience Centre (TEC) on Saturday. This pioneering facility is set to redefine the educational landscape by providing students and professionals with unparalleled resources and opportunities in emerging technologies.

The Technical Experience Centre houses over 39,000 Internet of Things (IoT) devices, more than 90 advanced digital forensic tools, high-end blockchain servers, and a GPU mining rig. It is the first fully functional blockchain lab in the education sector, setting a new benchmark in technical education.

One of the standout features of the centre is the establishment of the Technical Certification Centre, a testament to the institution's commitment to cutting-edge excellence, in collaboration with industry giants and globally recognised agencies.

During the launch, Amey Tambe, Director of Softech Data Services, shared a mantra with students, industry experts, and faculty members: “Experience the Excellence by Discover, Innovate, and Transform in Cutting Edge Technologies.”

DYP-IMR TEC, in collaboration with SoftTech Data Securities, has built facilities that are available for use by educators, industry professionals, students, and cyber technicians. The director and associate director emphasized this during the inauguration ceremony.

Dr Somnath Patil, Secretary of Dr DY Patil Unitech Society, provided constant encouragement and support that made the TEC possible. Dr Meghana Bhilare, Director of DYP-IMR, offered functional support, while Dr Vishal Wadajkar, Associate Director, conceptualised and developed the centre.