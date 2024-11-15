Pune: Adv Pralhad Kokare Unanimously Appointed Chairman of The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd.

Kalyani Choudhari

Senior Director, Adv. Pralhad Kokare, has been unanimously designated as the Chairman of The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd., in the recently held meeting of the Board of Directors. This follows the voluntary resignation of the incumbent Chairman, CA Milind Kale.

Adv. Kokare has been on the Board of Directors for around 21 years, since December 2004. He served as Vice Chairman of the Bank during the years 2019-2020 and 2020-21. He has retired as Joint-Registrar of Co-operative Societies from the State Government. Over the past 20 years, Adv. Kokare has been actively involved in various Committees of the Directors. He has consistently demonstrated dynamic leadership and commitment as a Director of the Bank.