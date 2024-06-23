Pune Accident Video: NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil's Nephew's Speeding Car Collides With Bike On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Killed |

Pune: Following the notorious Porsche accident in Pune, yet another severe accident has come to light in the city. This time, it involves the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil, an MLA from Khed taluka. The NCP-Ajit Pawar faction MLA's nephew has been accused of recklessly driving and running over two individuals in the wee hours of Sunday.

Video Shows Scenes After Crash

A video of the accident site has surfaced on the internet which shows a white colour Toyota Fortuner Legender, sustained damage at the driver's side in the front. A couple of individuals can be seen dragging a person's motionless body by the side of the road from the bushes. The body is claimed to be of one of the victims involved in the crash. Later, all people from the luxury SUV can be seen alighting down as the video concludes.

An accident occurred Last night, on Pune- Nashik highway, where a speeding SUV hit two youngsters on a two wheeler tha SUV is said to be of nephew of NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader MLA Dilip Mohite Patil. One individual lost his life in this accident. pic.twitter.com/yBKWg01mKd — Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) June 23, 2024

Details On The Horrific Crash

According to a report by ABP Maza, the incident occurred around midnight hours on Sunday on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Kalamb, where the MLA's nephew allegedly ran over two people in a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a car. One individual, Om Sunil Bhalerao, died instantly at the scene.

According to the report citing local sources, the police were informed immediately after the accident. They quickly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered against Mayur Mohite, the nephew of MLA Dilip Mohite Patil, who is affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). The police have also started probing whether Mayur was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Bikers Reportedly Flung To The Side Of Road After Collision

Eyewitness accounts and initial reports reportedly suggest that Mayur Mohite was driving towards Pune on the Pune-Nashik Highway. He was allegedly speeding in the wrong lane when he collided head-on with two oncoming motorcyclists. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was thrown into the air and the riders were flung to the side of the road. Om Bhalerao, aged 19, suffered a fatal head injury and died instantly. The other rider was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Indirect Involvement Of NCP MLAs In Recent Crash Cases

This incident has sparked another interesting controversy, particularly following the recent Porsche accident that had already raised questions about police administration in Pune. The involvement of another MLA in this new accident has intensified discussions within political circles.

In the previous Porsche accident, MLA Sunil Tingre's name had surfaced, and now, in the Pune-Nashik Highway accident, MLA Dilip Mohite Patil's name has come to the forefront. Notably, both MLAs are associated with the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.