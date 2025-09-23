Parbhani: Yeldari Dam Reaches Capacity; 11,140 Cusec Water Released Into Purna River

Yeldari Dam, Parbhani | FIle Pic

Parbhani: Heavy rains have been witnessed all over the Marathwada region for the past few days. The dams and reservoirs have been filled over capacity. Considering the danger of overflowing, water is being released from various dams in the region.

The Yeldari dam in Parbhani district has been receiving water from Khadakpurna dam in Buldhana district. The influx of water in Yeldari has increased. As a result, Gate Nos. 5 and 6 of the dam were opened on September 21 at 10 pm. Later, four more gates, including Gate Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 10, were opened by half a metre. Now, 8,439 cusecs of water are being released in the Purna River.

Presently, 8,440 cusecs of water are being released from the circular gate and 2,700 cusecs of water from the hydel power generation station. Presently, a total of 11,140 cusecs of water is being released. The amount of water to be released will be decided over the influx of the water coming into the Yeldari dam, the officers said.

Meanwhile, the villages on the banks of the Purna rivers have been alerted, and the residents have been appealed to move to the safe places. In all, 17.2 mm rainfall has been registered in the district in the past 24 hours, which included 70.5 mm rainfall in Parbhani taluka.