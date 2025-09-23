Nanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels | Sourced

Nanded: Heavy rains were reported in four days last week in Nanded district. On Monday, heavy rains were reported in five revenue circles in the Biloli, Deglur, and Mukhed talukas. The average rains of these five circles have been exceeded. Deglur talukas have reported 48 mm rainfall, 37 mm in Biloli and 30 mm in Mukhed. A total of 128.08 mm of rain has been reported so far.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain during the Navratri festival in the last week of September. The rainfall so far is more than the annual average rainfall. In all, 9.82% more rainfall has already been received. Compared to last year, it is 22% more. On September 27, the Uttara Nakshatra will transit in Surya Hasta Nakshatra, which is also known for heavy rains during this period. Hence, heavy rain is expected in the coming few days, and it will even continue in October as well.

However, Biloli and Dharmabad have not attained the annual average rainfall until now. The rainfall in these talukas was 92.53% and 99.49%, respectively. The rainfall in Kinwat is 126.68%, and in Nanded taluka, it is 122.27%. If the rain continues till the end of October, several talukas in the district will cross the 150% rainfall mark. In the Nanded district, 109.82% more rain has been reported as compared to the annual average rainfall.

On Monday morning, Biloli taluka’s Adampur circle received 100 mm, Barahali 104 mm, Mukhed’s Mukramabad 104 mm, and Deglur’s Murkhe 104 mm. The district has reported 978.80 mm of rainfall so far, which is 190.82% of the annual average rainfall.