 Nanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels

Nanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain during the Navratri festival in the last week of September. The rainfall so far is more than the annual average rainfall. In all, 9.82% more rainfall has already been received

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Nanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels | Sourced

Nanded: Heavy rains were reported in four days last week in Nanded district. On Monday, heavy rains were reported in five revenue circles in the Biloli, Deglur, and Mukhed talukas. The average rains of these five circles have been exceeded. Deglur talukas have reported 48 mm rainfall, 37 mm in Biloli and 30 mm in Mukhed. A total of 128.08 mm of rain has been reported so far.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain during the Navratri festival in the last week of September. The rainfall so far is more than the annual average rainfall. In all, 9.82% more rainfall has already been received. Compared to last year, it is 22% more. On September 27, the Uttara Nakshatra will transit in Surya Hasta Nakshatra, which is also known for heavy rains during this period. Hence, heavy rain is expected in the coming few days, and it will even continue in October as well.

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Says Election Commission Should Respond To Vote Theft Queries, Not...
article-image

However, Biloli and Dharmabad have not attained the annual average rainfall until now. The rainfall in these talukas was 92.53% and 99.49%, respectively. The rainfall in Kinwat is 126.68%, and in Nanded taluka, it is 122.27%. If the rain continues till the end of October, several talukas in the district will cross the 150% rainfall mark. In the Nanded district, 109.82% more rain has been reported as compared to the annual average rainfall.

On Monday morning, Biloli taluka’s Adampur circle received 100 mm, Barahali 104 mm, Mukhed’s Mukramabad 104 mm, and Deglur’s Murkhe 104 mm. The district has reported 978.80 mm of rainfall so far, which is 190.82% of the annual average rainfall. 

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Swift Aid
VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Swift Aid
Mumbai News: BMC Unions Demand ₹50,000 Diwali Bonus For Its 1.15 Lakh Employees
Mumbai News: BMC Unions Demand ₹50,000 Diwali Bonus For Its 1.15 Lakh Employees
Scrap To Symbol: Mumbai Central’s Coach Care Centre Crafts Locomotive Model For 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025
Scrap To Symbol: Mumbai Central’s Coach Care Centre Crafts Locomotive Model For 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025
Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone Shot For 20 Days Before Being Dropped From The Sequel - Report
Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone Shot For 20 Days Before Being Dropped From The Sequel - Report

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels

Nanded District Receives 128 MM Rain In Four Days, Exceeding Average Levels

Parbhani: Yeldari Dam Reaches Capacity; 11,140 Cusec Water Released Into Purna River

Parbhani: Yeldari Dam Reaches Capacity; 11,140 Cusec Water Released Into Purna River

JBT Marel Inaugurates Global Production Centre In India To Strengthen Food Processing Innovation

JBT Marel Inaugurates Global Production Centre In India To Strengthen Food Processing Innovation

Dharashiv Floods: 92 Villages Affected, Nearly 63,000 Hectares Of Crops Damaged

Dharashiv Floods: 92 Villages Affected, Nearly 63,000 Hectares Of Crops Damaged

Nanded: Experts Say NEP-2020 Will Boost Quality Of Higher Education In Marathwada

Nanded: Experts Say NEP-2020 Will Boost Quality Of Higher Education In Marathwada