Pune: 7th NDA Inland Enterprise Class Regatta Sets Sail in Style

The grand opening ceremony of the 7th NDA Inland Enterprise Class Regatta was conducted on Monday, at the picturesque Khadakwasla Lake. The Regatta is also part of a year-long sequence of events to commemorate NDA’s momentous 75th Anniversary.

The regatta is a highly anticipated event among sailing enthusiasts and will witness the participation of over 90 teams, comprising more than 180 skilled sailors from various esteemed institutions, in the next 2 days. The participating teams will compete fiercely for the coveted trophy, showcasing their exceptional sailing prowess over the next five days. Major General Sanjeev Dogra, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of NDA was the chief guest of the opening ceremony and flagged off the event.

The regatta serves as a testament to NDA's commitment to promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership qualities among the cadets and participants.

In a special moment of recognition, the NDA also felicitated Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retired) during the ceremony. Commander Abhilash Tomy is a distinguished yachtsman who achieved the remarkable feat of securing the second position in the Golden Globe Race 2022. He also interacted with the participants which would serve as an inspiration to the young competitors.