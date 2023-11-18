 Pune: 7 Vehicles Hit, 3 Injured In Dhankawadi As Minor Goes On Joyride
Investigations have revealed that the minor took the car without parental consent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Pune: 7 Vehicles Hit, 3 Injured In Dhankawdi As Minor Goes On Joyride | Representational Image

In Dhankawadi, a minor boy caused an accident involving seven vehicles, resulting in three injuries on Friday. The Sahakarnagar police have detained the boy and his minor friend following the incident.

According to the information received, a minor from Ambegaon Pathar was recklessly driving a car, accompanied by a friend, when their vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw at Swatantraveer Savarkar Chowk. Fleeing the scene, the boy sped away, triggering a chase by locals. In the midst of evading pursuit, he lost control, colliding with seven vehicles along the route. The locals managed to apprehend the boy in the Balajinagar area on the Pune-Satara road, while three injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, the police promptly arrived, detaining the minors involved. A case has been registered at the Sahakarnagar police station, and statements from the injured parties and eyewitnesses have been recorded. Additionally, the police summoned the parents for questioning. Investigations have revealed that the minors took the car without parental consent.

