Pune: ₹32,105 Crore Twin Tunnel Project Nears Key Approval Stage; PUMTA Meeting To Decide Future Of City's Mega-Project | Sourced

The Rs 32,105.43 crore underground 'twin tunnel project', also known as the underground double-decker ring road, which promises major relief to the congested traffic system of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, has now reached a crucial stage.

Pune Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said that the feasibility report of this project has been submitted to the administration, and a highly important meeting of the 'Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority' (PUMTA) is scheduled for Thursday (11th June).

Proposal Will Be Sent…

IAS Abhijeet Chaudhary said that once the changes suggested in the report are approved in this meeting, the future direction of the project will be determined, after which the proposal will be sent to the higher levels for final approval.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the setting up of a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' (SPV) to accelerate this ambitious project. On the lines of the metro project, an independent company is being established for the implementation of this tunnel project.

Process To Setup Independent Company Begun…

According to reports, in accordance with the Chief Minister's directives, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has officially initiated the process of setting up the independent company. This project is primarily being implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) providing technical and strategic assistance.

Therefore, Thursday's meeting is expected to clear out the shortcomings in the project and approve sending it for final clearance at the higher level.

Signal-Free Travel & Much More…

Currently, citizens travelling from Pashan or Kothrud to Solapur Road, or from Yerawada to Katraj, have to face traffic congestion for 40 to 60 minutes. However, after the construction of this 54.78-kilometre-long underground ring road, this travel time will be reduced to just 10 to 15 minutes.

According to the proposed plan, this route will be completely 'signal-free'. The most significant feature of this route is that the road will be two-storey (double-decker) underground, which will directly connect all four corners of Pune -- Yerawada, Swargate, Race Course, Pashan and Katraj. The capacity of this tunnel will be to transport around 2 lakh passengers in one hour.

Provision Of Rs 5 Crore In Budget

PMRDA had entrusted the responsibility of checking the feasibility of this project to the 'Monarch' agency. The agency was appointed on July 24, 2025, and it has now submitted its report. PMRDA has also made a provision of Rs 5 crore in its 2026-27 budget for the preliminary works of this project. From an initial estimated cost of ₹7,500 crore, the total cost of this mega project has now reached ₹32,105.43 crore.

According to the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), every year, around 3 lakh new vehicles hit the roads in Pune and about 2 lakh in Pimpri-Chinchwad. By the end of 2024-25, the total number of registered vehicles in the district crossed 1 crore.

Due to this immense pressure on the roads, traffic congestion has become severe in areas like Pashan, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, and Satara Road. With the public transport system being inadequate, this underground tunnel project is now set to become a lifeline for Pune residents. The entire city's attention is now focused on the decision of Thursday's PUMTA meeting.

Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said on Wednesday, “The agency has submitted the feasibility report to PUMTA. Some suggestions have been made in it. A meeting is being held with PUMTA to discuss them. The next decision will be taken in that meeting.”

About the project:

Total length: 54.78 kilometers

Estimated cost: Rs 32,105.43 crore

Type: Double-decker twin tunnel

Key areas: Yerawada, Swargate, Pashan, Katraj, Kothrud

Benefit: A 60-minute journey will be completed in just 15 minutes.