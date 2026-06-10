Pune: Maratha Mahasangh Demands Ban On Cockroach Janta Party Protest At SPPU, Questions Funding And Alleged Agenda | Sourced

Pune: Ahead of the proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University on 11 June, the Maratha Mahasangh has urged Pune Police to deny permission for the demonstration, alleging that the movement is driven by a hidden agenda rather than genuine concerns relating to students' issues. The organisation has also demanded an investigation into the party's sources of funding and accused its leaders of attempting to provoke and influence young people.

A fresh controversy has emerged over the proposed CJP protest at the university campus, with the Maratha Mahasangh submitting a letter to the Pune Police Commissioner seeking permission to be denied for the agitation.

In its representation, the organisation alleged that certain anti-social elements are attempting to create unrest in the country through the platform of the CJP.

The letter further claimed that members of the party had previously expressed support for individuals such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. It also warned that the proposed protest could affect law and order in Pune by influencing students and creating tensions within the city.

The organisation stated that Pune is widely regarded as an educational hub and a peaceful city, attracting students from across India and abroad. It expressed concern that any provocative slogans or activities during the protest could damage the city's reputation and disrupt public order.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rohit Marne, Youth Secretary of the Maratha Mahasangh's Pune district unit, alleged that the planned agitation was not genuinely intended to address the concerns of NEET aspirants but was instead being used to further an undisclosed agenda.

Marne further claimed that during a previous CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, slogans were allegedly raised in support of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. While he said that demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy was a legitimate democratic demand, he questioned the relevance of such slogans during a movement focused on students' issues.

Accusing CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of inciting young people, Marne questioned who would take responsibility if anti-national slogans were raised during the Pune protest. He also called for a thorough investigation into the party's financial sources, including whether it had received any foreign funding.

The Maratha Mahasangh has appealed to Pune Police to take public sentiment into consideration and refuse permission for the demonstration, citing concerns over peace, public safety and security in the city.