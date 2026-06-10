Pune: PMRDA Commissioner ‘Hopes’ Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Opens By July 15; Full Operations ‘Expected’ By Year‑End

IAS Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In yet another postponement to the much-awaited Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Shivajinagar to the Hinjawadi IT Park, Pune Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said that he ‘hopes’ that the metro starts operation by 15th July.

Making it clear that there is a limited scope for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), he said that the plan is ongoing according to the schedule set by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. PMRDA Chief Chaudhari said that by the end of the year 2026, all 23 metro stations on the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi line are ‘expected’ to be operational.

‘Not Much We Can Do’

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari was speaking at the PMRDA press conference organised in the Akurdi office on Wednesday (10th June). When asked about multiple delays in the metro line, Chaudhari claimed that there is not much that PMRDA can do, as the metro line is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project.

Chaudhari explained, “A total of 23 stations are there. The Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) had asked for an extension, but we gave them one that was justifiable. We expect them to start operations of the 12 stations, starting from Hinjawadi, by 30th June. However, with all the testing and safety audits, the phased opening will be carried out by 15th July at max. We expect PITCMRL to follow this deadline.”

Metro Will Connect Shivajinagar By August…

In yet another major announcement, PMRDA Chief Chaudhari mentioned that in the second phase, a total of four metro stations will start operating. In this the metro will run all the way from Hinjawadi IT Park to Shivajinagar in Pune City.

“12 metro stations from Hinjawadi and Baner will open in the coming days. Then, in August, four more metro stations towards Shivajinagar will open. At that time, the metro will run till Shivajinagar,” he said.

The remaining seven stations are expected to be finished by the end of the year, and the scope of almost full pledged operations is expected by December 2026, informed Chaudhari.

Another Extension Was Sought…

According to multiple reports, it says that the PITCMRL had asked for an extension till July 2027 to fully declare the ambitious project complete. However, PMRDA has denied this, and they plan to agree on this extension till March 2027.

“It will include finishing works and the final product of all the metro stations. However, the full operations will start by December,” he said.