Pune: Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Likely To Start In July After Multiple Delays | File Photo

Pune: After several missed deadlines, the long-awaited Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro service is now likely to begin in July, offering major relief to lakhs of commuters and IT employees in Pune.

The metro corridor will connect Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi with central Pune and is expected to reduce heavy traffic congestion on the busy route. The project is Pune’s third metro line and is being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) through a public-private partnership with Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

The service was originally expected to start in March last year. However, due to incomplete work, the launch was repeatedly delayed. Several dates were announced over the past one-and-a-half years, but the metro service could not begin.

Most recently, PMRDA had planned to start operations between Hinjawadi and Baner by June 15. However, that deadline is also expected to be missed. Officials now say the service is likely to start during the monsoon season in July.

According to PMRDA sources, more than 95 percent of the work on the metro corridor has been completed. Construction work on stations between Hinjawadi and Baner is progressing rapidly.

Officials said a letter was sent to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety requesting an inspection of the line. The inspection is expected to take place by the end of May or in early June. After the inspection, approval procedures and other formalities are likely to take about a month.

PMRDA Chief Engineer Rinaj Pathan said efforts are underway to complete all pending work quickly.

“The work of the Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro up to twelve stations is 95 per cent complete. Efforts are underway to complete this work at the earliest opportunity. The Metro Railway Safety Commissioner has given the date for the inspection by the end of this month. After the inspection is completed, the issues raised will be worked on. The entire process of opening the metro route up to 12 stations will be completed by the end of June. After that, a decision will be taken to start the metro service in July,” Pathan said.

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Earlier this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the metro service would begin in two phases. He had said the first phase would start in May and the second phase in July. However, both deadlines were missed.

Under the current plan, metro services in the first phase are expected to begin in July between Maan and Ramnagar in Baner, covering 12 stations. The second phase, from High Street in Baner to Shivajinagar, covering 11 stations, is expected to begin in October.

The Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro corridor has a total length of 23 kilometres and includes 23 stations.