Pune: Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro First Phase Set To Open By Mid-July; CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Progress | File Photo

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to begin operations on the first phase of the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro project at the earliest and complete it by the end of June. However, PMRDA officials have indicated that due to some pending work, services on the initial stretch are expected to commence by July 15.

The instruction was issued during a review meeting held in Mumbai, where the Chief Minister assessed the progress of several infrastructure projects across Maharashtra. Expressing concern over delays in the metro project, Fadnavis asked authorities to ensure that the first phase is opened without further postponement.

According to PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, the first phase, covering 12 stations, is expected to be ready by mid-July. He said the remaining section up to Shivajinagar, which will complete the entire 23-station corridor, is likely to become operational within the next one-and-a-half to two months.

Once the first phase opens, commuters will be able to travel on a substantial portion of the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro route. Full connectivity to Shivajinagar will be available once the remaining work is completed.

The 23.2-kilometre elevated metro corridor is being developed under a public-private partnership model and is considered the country’s first metro project of its kind. The project includes 23 stations and is being executed by Tata Group’s TRIL in partnership with Siemens Project Ventures. The total project cost is estimated at ₹8,313 crore.

During the review meeting, Fadnavis also stressed the need to complete infrastructure projects within the stipulated timelines. He warned that delays in project execution would not be tolerated and instructed government agencies to closely monitor progress.

The Chief Minister further said that contractors failing to complete projects on schedule should not be awarded new works. He directed concerned authorities to resolve project-related obstacles promptly and ensure that infrastructure projects are completed within three to three-and-a-half years.