Pune Police To Conduct Minute-By-Minute Video Monitoring Of Cockroach Janta Party Protest; 21 Cameras Deployed | File Photos

Pune Police have made extensive security arrangements for the protest scheduled by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday, June 11, with authorities planning minute-by-minute video surveillance of the entire event.

City police have decided to deploy at least 21 video cameras to record activities in and around the protest venue. The move is aimed at ensuring that no law-and-order issues arise during the agitation and that every development is documented in real time.

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is scheduled to begin at 4pm inside the university campus. Following the party’s demonstration in New Delhi, this will be the organisation’s second major protest.

Police officials have reportedly decided to station dedicated videographers at multiple locations around the protest site to capture footage from all angles. The surveillance effort will involve personnel and video equipment drawn from various police stations and traffic branch units across Pune.

Sources indicate that this may be the first time Pune Police have assembled such a large number of video cameras and operators from different departments specifically for monitoring a public protest. The extensive preparations reflect the authorities’ efforts to maintain public order and closely monitor developments during the event.

The protest has attracted significant attention as Pune is a major hub for competitive examination aspirants and students preparing for various entrance and recruitment tests. Organisers claim that between 3,000 and 4,000 young people could participate in the agitation, prompting police to strengthen surveillance and security measures.

The CJP, which gained visibility through social media, has been demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and recruitment-related issues. With a large turnout anticipated, police have intensified both physical and digital security arrangements to ensure the event proceeds peacefully.