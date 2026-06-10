Pune: Sonam Wangchuk To Join Cockroach Janta Party's Protest At SPPU Demanding Education Minister's Removal | Sourced

Pune: Social activist, education reform advocate and engineer Sonam Wangchuk is set to participate in the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on June 11. The announcement was made by the party through a social media poster, which stated that Wangchuk would join what the organisation has described as a "peaceful protest" on the university campus.

Wangchuk, a renowned innovator and education reformer from Ladakh, is widely known for his work in alternative education, sustainable development and climate action. He is the founding director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and has gained national and international recognition for promoting experiential learning and environmental conservation. His work also inspired the character played by Aamir Khan in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots.

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The protest is being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party as part of its ongoing campaign demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues related to the NEET examination controversy and broader concerns regarding the education system.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to students, parents, educators and citizens to participate in large numbers. Through social media posts and public appeals, Dipke has urged people to join the demonstration and support the demand for the Education Minister's resignation.

According to the organisers, the protest will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday and will focus on issues concerning students, examination reforms and accountability in the education sector. The inclusion of Sonam Wangchuk is expected to draw significant attention to the event, given his longstanding association with educational reform and youth-focused initiatives.

The announcement comes amid growing political controversy surrounding the proposed protest. While the organisers have described it as a peaceful democratic movement, some organisations have raised objections and sought denial of permission for the gathering, citing concerns over law and order.

Despite the opposition, the Cockroach Janta Party has continued preparations for the protest and is expecting participation from students and supporters from across Maharashtra. Organisers believe Wangchuk's presence will lend greater visibility to their campaign and strengthen calls for reforms in the education sector.