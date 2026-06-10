'Paataal Lok': Former PMC Corporators Pitch Underground Road Network To Ease Pune Traffic

Former PMC Corporators Pitch Underground Road Network To Ease Pune Traffic |

Former corporators have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to seriously pursue the proposal of developing an underground road network in Pune city to address the growing traffic congestion.

In a letter addressed to PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, former corporators Ujjwal Keskar, Suhas Kulkarni and Prashant Badhe expressed support for the proposal initially put forward by Kasba MLA Hemant Rasane.

According to the letter, Rasane had proposed the concept of underground roads in Pune’s central areas to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who subsequently directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct a feasibility study. During the process, PMRDA emerged as a potential implementing agency and has reportedly initiated preliminary action regarding the project.

Keskar argued that Pune’s traffic congestion has become a major challenge due to narrow roads and inadequate public transportation infrastructure. They noted that a significant portion of traffic passing through the city has no destination within Pune and merely uses city roads as transit routes. An underground road network, they said, could divert such traffic and reduce pressure on surface roads.

The letter acknowledges that the project would be ambitious and expensive, requiring substantial financial assistance from both the Central and State Governments, as the revenue resources of PMC and PMRDA are limited.

As an example, the group cited the successful implementation of Boston’s Central Artery/Tunnel Project (CA/T Project), commonly known as the “Big Dig,” in the United States. Keskar, who is currently in the US, reportedly visited the project site and studied its impact firsthand.

According to the letter, Boston undertook the project after severe traffic congestion caused by an elevated highway carrying far more vehicles than originally planned. The project involved relocating major roadways underground, constructing a tunnel beneath Boston Harbour to connect with the airport, and reclaiming substantial urban land for public use. Subsequently, there was a reduction in travel time, traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

The former corporators have urged civic leaders, including Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Rasane, senior municipal engineers, and city representatives, to undertake a study visit to Boston to examine the project in detail and interact with experts involved in its execution.

The letter states that while political will exists under the leadership of CM Fadnavis, strong administrative commitment and coordinated efforts from elected representatives would be necessary to transform the proposal into reality.

The representation has also been sent to CM Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunita Pawar, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, and MLA Hemant Rasane.