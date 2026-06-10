Pune: HEF’s SHAKTI Summit 2026 Unveils $500 Million AI Vision, Multi-Crore MoUs And Startup Investments | Sourced

Pune: Accelerating India's trajectory toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the Pune Chapter of the Hindu Economic Forum (HEF) successfully concluded its high-profile Shakti Summit 2026 at the Pune International Centre. The summit represented an operational launchpad for Bharat’s Strategic Power Framework: Strategic Defence & Aerospace, Hindu Temple Economy, Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge & Media, Technology, and Infrastructure.



The Summit delivered extensively on its multipronged objective: anchoring indigenous Artificial Intelligence, unlocking domestic venture capital, and reinforcing strategic self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) across critical defence and economic ecosystems.



Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, graced the event as the Chief Guest, delivering the special address. He underlined the importance of stronger collaboration between government, industry, investors and knowledge institutions in sectors central to India’s long-term growth and strategic self-reliance.





Gaurav Tripathi, President, HEF Pune District Chapter, and Co-founder & CTO, Partex.AI, said, “The SHAKTI Summit 2026 marks a paradigm shift in how we approach economic growth. We are now building an execution-first ecosystem where serious capital, strategic industrial sectors, and civilizational clarity converge.



The Pune AI Grid is positioning Pune as the Applied AI and Strategic Capital of Bharat by redoubling its manufacturing and digital prowess. By aligning our deep research talent, robust industrial shopfloors, and foundational infrastructure, we are turning national priorities like Atmanirbhar Bharat into measurable economic milestones.”



The $500 Million Pune AI Vision:

Partex.AI presented a comprehensive roadmap to establish Pune as the global capital of applied AI: from a $50 million foundation phase with distributed GPU clusters and an AI Model Foundry, scaling to a $500 million platform aimed at training 100,000 professionals and developing exportable solutions for defence, manufacturing, and healthcare.



Dr Gunjan Bharadwaj, Founder & CEO, Partex.AI, stated: “The Pune AI Vision is an opportunity to leverage exploratory and exploitative innovation on a scale that few cities globally can match. By unifying Pune’s unique constellation of talent, we can build decision-making technology that transforms not just Indian industry but the world. Partex is committed to being a partner in this vision, bringing our expertise in AI-driven platforms to accelerate innovation across defence, manufacturing, and life sciences.”





India’s First Indigenous Autonomous Surface Vehicle on Display for the First Time:

Accurate Industrial Controls displayed ISACA, India’s first indigenously developed Autonomous Surface Vessel. Validated through Indian Navy-evaluated trials, ISACA combines AI, sensor fusion, and indigenous collision-avoidance software, marking a major milestone in India’s maritime autonomy.



Shri Kiran Jadhav, Chairman & Managing Director, Accurate Group, said: “Indigenous autonomous vessel technology is a statement of India’s capability and our resolve for Atmanirbharta. At the SHAKTI Summit, we created the conditions for transformative solutions that will serve our nation’s defence and maritime strength.”



Strategic Discussions on critical sectors: formed a highlight of the summit, covering defence, aerospace, rare earths, infrastructure, technology, temple economy, AI, and startups - by a diverse selection of industry leaders, founders, and experts.



To ensure these strategic conversations yield tangible results, the HEF Pune District Chapter announced the formation of a Defence Working Group, reinforcing its commitment to structured, post-summit follow-through.