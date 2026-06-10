Nashik: Central Railway Transports 14.13 Million Tonnes Of Freight, Generates ₹1,442 Crore In Revenue | Sourced

Nashik: Central Railway has recorded significant growth in freight transportation during the first two months of the financial year 2026-27. Between April and May 2026, it transported 14.13 million tonnes (MT) of freight through 5,387 rakes, generating ₹1,442.51 crore in revenue.



During the corresponding period last year, Central Railway handled 13.57 MT of freight through 5,047 rakes. This year, freight loading increased by more than 4 per cent, while the number of rakes rose by 340.



Among all divisions, Nagpur Division contributed the highest share with 8.28 MT (59%) of total freight traffic, followed by Mumbai Division with 3.41 MT (24%). Solapur Division handled 1.25 MT (9%), Bhusawal Division transported 0.88 MT (6%), and Pune Division accounted for 0.31 MT (2%).



Nagpur Division also led in revenue generation, contributing ₹862.81 crore (around 60%) of the total earnings. Mumbai Division generated ₹320.54 crore (22%), followed by Bhusawal at ₹106.10 crore (7%), Solapur at ₹88.48 crore (6%), and Pune at ₹64.58 crore (5%).



Six Per cent Growth in May

In May 2026 alone, Central Railway transported 7.41 MT of freight through 2,806 rakes, compared to 7.00 MT through 2,571 rakes in May 2025. This reflects a nearly 6 per cent increase in freight loading and an addition of 235 rakes. Freight operations during the month generated ₹734.36 crore in revenue.



New Service on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

On 31 May 2026, Central Railway launched a regular container freight service via the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Gate Terminal India at JNPT and CONCOR’s Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Gujarat. The initiative is expected to strengthen cargo movement between coastal ports and major industrial hubs.



Balancing Passenger and Freight Operations

Between 1 April and 31 May 2026, Central Railway operated nearly 34,700 Mail/Express and special trains, along with 1,08,900 suburban services. Despite running an average of 2,355 train services daily, the railway successfully maintained growth in freight operations.

According to railway authorities, Central Railway continues to play a vital role in supporting India's industrial and agricultural sectors by transporting essential commodities such as coal, petroleum products, iron and steel, cement, automobiles, fertilisers, and food grains in large volumes.