Nashik: Compensation For Land Acquired 24 Years Ago Soon; Relief For Makhamalabad Farmers | Sourced

Nashik: Opposition from farmers to land acquisition for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, particularly for the proposed Sadhugram and Ring Road projects, appears to be easing. During a meeting with a farmers' delegation led by Rahul Dhikle and Seema Hiray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that most of their demands would be addressed positively.



The government has agreed in principle to release the long-pending compensation for lands acquired during the 2002 Kumbh Mela for Sadhugram and road projects. It has also indicated a positive stance on granting irrigated-land status to lands in the Makhamalabad area that were recorded as dry-crop (jirayat) land despite being cultivated as irrigated farms, ensuring compensation is paid accordingly. Following the meeting, farmers assured full cooperation for the smooth conduct of the Kumbh Mela.



A dispute had recently emerged in Nashik over the acquisition of land required for Kumbh Mela-related infrastructure. Farmers from several villages affected by the proposed 56-km Ring Road had raised objections regarding compensation and other issues. While the administration has been attempting to resolve concerns through dialogue, many issues remain pending.



Recognizing the growing discontent, MLA Rahul Dhikle held meetings with farmers from Makhamalabad, Adgaon, and Nandur-Manur to understand their grievances. Discussions were subsequently held with the District Collector and Divisional Commissioner, culminating in Tuesday’s meeting with the Chief Minister.



Many farmers had voluntarily surrendered land in 2002 for the Nandurnaka–Jatra Hotel Link Road and the widening of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway during the Kumbh Mela. However, nearly 24 years later, they have yet to receive compensation. Responding to demands for compensation along with interest, the Chief Minister assured that the dues would be paid promptly.

Farmers also highlighted that several irrigated lands in Makhamalabad had been incorrectly classified as dry-crop land. The government has directed officials to consider granting permanent irrigated status to such lands if records of irrigated cultivation or water availability over the past ten years can be established.



Assurance on Sadhugram Compensation Rate Disparity

The delegation also raised concerns about significant disparities in Ready Reckoner rates applicable to land in the Nandur-Dasak and Nandur-Manur areas earmarked for Sadhugram. While official rates in some locations range between ₹3,960 and ₹5,720 per sq. metre, compensation calculations were allegedly based on only ₹840 per sq. metre.



In response, the government clarified that compensation would be determined at 2.5 times the government valuation rate or based on the highest land transaction value recorded during the past three years, whichever is applicable. Instructions will also be issued for revaluation of land in the Nandur-Dasak and Adgaon areas.



High-Tension Power Lines and Towers May Be Relocated

Farmers expressed concerns that the proposed extra-high-voltage transmission lines and MSEDCL towers passing through fertile agricultural land in Adgaon could severely affect cultivation. They demanded that the lines and towers be shifted to vacant land along the 36-metre DP Road near the DRDO facility. The government indicated that the proposal would be examined positively.



Demand for Ramp Access at Panchak Flyover

Another issue raised was the lack of access points for local residents and farmers on the proposed flyover passing through Panchak under the Ring Road project. Farmers demanded the construction of a dedicated ramp for the Panchak area. They also suggested that, except for unavoidable stretches over the Godavari River and railway line, an alternative road should be developed instead of constructing an elevated flyover throughout the route.