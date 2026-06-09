Nashik: CREDAI Nashik Metro To Host First-Ever Plot Expo; Plots Available From ₹10 Lakh | Sourced

Nashik: CREDAI Nashik Metro is set to organise its first-ever ‘Plot Expo’ on June 13 and 14 at Manohar Garden (Treat Hotel), Govind Nagar, offering prospective buyers a one-stop platform to explore a wide range of plot investment opportunities.



Addressing a press conference, CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar said that a plot is not merely a piece of land but the foundation of future dreams. Owning a home built on one’s own land, complete with an open courtyard, remains a cherished aspiration for many. The expo aims to bring together reliable information about plots available across Nashik city and its surrounding areas under one roof.



Thakkar noted that Nashik is currently at a crucial stage of development, driven by rapidly improving infrastructure, industrial growth, enhanced connectivity, and increasing investor confidence, making the city an attractive destination for homebuyers and investors alike.



Providing details about the event, Expo Coordinator Bhushan Kothawade said that CREDAI is a trusted organisation, and the objective of the expo is to offer a transparent, reliable, and well-organised platform for buyers. Plots priced from ₹10 lakh onwards will be available, including options for residential, commercial, industrial, farmhouse, and villa developments.



Co-Coordinator Shyam Sable informed that plots from Nashik city as well as areas such as Chandshi, Trimbakeshwar, Ghoti, Igatpuri, Makhmalabad, Adgaon, Pathardi, Indiranagar, Mhasrul, Wadner, Nandur Naka, Aurangabad Road, Nashik Road, and Ozar will be showcased. Visitors will also receive guidance on plot purchases and financial assistance options for home construction.



Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha said the exhibition will remain open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. He described the expo as an important platform for understanding Nashik’s planned growth and future investment opportunities.

Expo Committee Chairman Manoj Khivsara appealed to Nashik residents to take advantage of the golden opportunity to invest in plots across the region.

Several office-bearers, committee members, and members of the CREDAI Youth Wing are actively involved in making the event a success.