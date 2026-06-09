Nashik: Uphold Integrity, Sensitivity And Dedication, DGP Sadanand Date Tells 583 New Police Officers |

Nashik: State Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date urged newly inducted police officers to uphold the values of integrity, sensitivity, and dedication while serving as both guardians of the law and compassionate public servants.



He was speaking at the graduation parade ceremony of Session No. 127 of trainee Police Sub-Inspectors held at the Maharashtra Police Academy on Monday morning.



A total of 583 trainees, including 420 men (one trainee from Goa) and 163 women, successfully completed a 12-month basic training programme and formally joined the Maharashtra Police force.



Academy Director Naval Bajaj administered the oath of office and secrecy to the graduating officers. The event was attended by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Special Inspector General of Police Sanjay Ainpure, and Superintendent of Police Dr D. S. Swami.



Addressing the gathering, DGP Date highlighted the significant achievements of the police force in tackling insurgency in the Naxal-affected region of Gadchiroli. He said the next challenge is to strengthen public trust by fostering a spirit of service and security among citizens.



He noted that the nature of crime is rapidly evolving, with cybercrime and financial fraud on the rise. To meet these challenges, police personnel must become technologically proficient. He also called upon young officers to take strict action against narcotics-related offences.



Date emphasised that alertness and problem-solving abilities among junior personnel often prove more valuable than rank. He urged officers to work with a strong sense of teamwork, stating that the true strength of the police force lies in the public’s trust.



“Citizens approach police stations not only for legal assistance but also to seek justice and security. Therefore, officers must become both protectors of the law and sensitive servants of society,” he said.

He further stressed the philosophy that “every police officer is a citizen in uniform, and every citizen is a police officer without a uniform,” urging officers to help instil this belief in society.



Award-Winning Trainees

Revolver of Honour, Late Yashwantrao Chavan Gold Trophy (Best Overall Trainee), and Ahilyabai Holkar Trophy (Best Woman Trainee): Utkarsha Shashikant Jadhav

Second Best Trainee: Mohan Chamabai Machhindra Palampalli

Best in Law (Dr B. R. Ambedkar Trophy): Amruta Maya Subhash Jadhav

Best Marksman (N. M. Kamte Gold Trophy): Raju Jaya Dattatraya Jadhav

Best Drill: Baliram Dhondubai Maneji Budse

Best Academic Performance (Silver Baton): Vaishali Savita Arjun Shelke