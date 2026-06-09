Nashik: Kumbh Mela Roadworks Trigger Citywide Chaos; Four Contractors Fined For Delays | Sourced

Nashik: Simultaneous excavation work on numerous roads within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits undertaken in preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela has left the city's roads in a dug-up state. Pre-monsoon rains last week caused water to accumulate in the excavated areas, turning the roads into muddy pits. Motorists and citizens are facing immense inconvenience as a result. The Municipal Corporation has initiated punitive action, imposing fines on four contractors due to the sluggish progress of the work.

In anticipation of the Kumbh Mela, the Municipal Corporation undertook road widening and concretisation projects on 28 major roads. The plan was to complete utility works such as water supply, drainage, optical fibre laying, PNG pipelines, storm-water drains, and electrical cabling before commencing actual road construction. However, delays in these utility works caused the road construction projects to fall behind schedule, leaving major city roads in a dug-up condition.

Rainwater accumulation in the excavated areas turned the roads into mud, making driving difficult and leading to accidents in several locations. This situation has spurred the Municipal Corporation's construction department into action, prompting the implementation of measures to alleviate the citizens' hardships.

The construction department had previously issued notices to the contractors on two occasions. However, as the response from some contractors was unsatisfactory, punitive financial measures were initiated.

The municipal administration has put the contractors on alert and issued instructions to complete works related to water supply, drainage, optical fibre, PNG pipelines, stormwater drains, and electrical cables before the onset of the monsoon.

Although the residents of Nashik are facing significant inconvenience due to these development works, the municipal corporation has stated that the city's roads and infrastructure will improve in preparation for the Kumbh Mela. Nevertheless, there is a growing demand for these works to be completed on time, systematically, and to a high standard of quality.

Fines Imposed on 4 Contractors

- SBD Infrastructure (Satpur-Ambad Link Road and Dindori Road): Fine of ₹91,000 per day.

- Mahalaxmi Infrastructure (Makhmalabad Road): Fine of ₹10,000 per day.

- Two other contractors: Fine of ₹1,000 per day.