Nashik: Civic Body Approves Works Up To ₹10 Lakh Without Tendering, Boosting Opportunities For Local Engineers | Sourced

Nashik: Approval has been granted to execute works such as construction, water supply, drainage, and garden development within the municipal corporation limits up to a value of ₹10 lakh without undergoing the tendering process. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has given final administrative approval to the proposal regarding this. This move paves the way for local labour cooperative societies and educated unemployed engineers to secure work directly.

Previously, the state government had made the e-tendering process mandatory for all works valued above ₹3 lakh. This had made it difficult for local labour unions and educated unemployed engineers to obtain contracts. Against this backdrop, the government had issued an order on July 8, 2021, permitting the approval of works up to ₹10 lakh without tendering.

Former Corporator Yogesh Hire had requested the then-Mayor Satish Kulkarni to implement this government decision. Consequently, the matter was discussed in the General Body meeting, and a resolution was passed. However, implementation had stalled due to various reasons. The issue resurfaced after newly elected representatives assumed office. Following approval of the proposal by the Standing Committee and the General Body, Commissioner Manisha Khatri granted administrative sanction.

According to the order issued by the municipal administration, only works sanctioned through Corporator Funds or Ward Development Funds will be awarded to local labor cooperative societies and educated unemployed engineers. In the budget for the 2026-27 financial year, a fund of ₹76 lakh is available to each corporator for development works. This grants corporators the flexibility to directly award various projects to local organisations and engineers using their allocated funds. Mayor Himgauri Adke-Ahire has welcomed this decision, stating that it will accelerate minor and major repair works at the ward level.

This decision has raised hopes of 'better days' for educated unemployed engineers and local labour unions. The move by the municipal corporation is being welcomed at the local level.