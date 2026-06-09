Nashik: MSRTC Launches Special Drive To Enforce 200-Metre No Parking Zone Around Bus Stands | Representative Image

Nashik: In a bid to curb illegal passenger transport, improve commuter safety, maintain traffic discipline, and enhance revenue for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), strict enforcement of a 200-metre No Parking Zone around bus stations across the Nashik division has been undertaken. The special drive, which began on June 4, will continue until June 15, according to Senior Security and Vigilance Officer Bhagwan Ghuge of the MSRTC Nashik Division.



The initiative follows concerns raised by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik regarding revenue losses caused by unauthorised passenger transport services. Acting on directives issued under the guidance of Chief Security and Vigilance Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Priyanka Narnavare, all divisions across the state have been instructed to conduct special enforcement drives.



Under the campaign, vehicles engaged in illegal passenger transport within 200 metres of bus stations are being penalised with the assistance of local police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO). As per the directions of Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rajshree Gund, Motor Vehicle Inspector Madhuri Sonar has been assisting in the enforcement efforts. Action has already been taken against six vehicles on June 4 and 5.



The drive is being coordinated across the district under the leadership of Senior Security and Vigilance Officer Bhagwan Ghuge and Divisional Controller Sachin Kshirsagar, with the support of divisional traffic officers, depot managers, station heads, and local police authorities.



Strict implementation of the 200-metre No Parking Zone, in accordance with High Court directives, is being carried out at bus stations across the Nashik division, including Nashik Central Bus Stand, Mela Bus Stand, Highway Bus Stand, Nashik Road, Trimbakeshwar, Yeola, Satana, Deola, Nampur, Taharabad, Manmad, Chandwad, Nandgaon, Sinnar, Nandur Shingote, Lasalgaon, Niphad, Kalwan, Vani, Nanduri, Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Igatpuri, Ghoti, Malegaon and Pimpalgaon, with support from the police and RTO authorities.