Nashik: Gokul Gite's Persistent Campaign Puts Mahayuti On The Defensive Ahead Of MLC Poll | Sourced

Nashik: Independent candidate Gokul Gite has put Mahayuti leaders on the defensive in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency election, despite the ruling alliance claiming more than a two-thirds majority of votes. Concerns over possible cross-voting and growing anti-incumbency sentiment against the official Mahayuti candidate have prompted senior alliance ministers to make intensive efforts to secure Gite’s withdrawal. However, Gite has remained firm on contesting the election and has stepped up his campaign across the district.



The responsibility for managing the election has been entrusted to Mahayuti ministers Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant, and Dadaji Bhuse. While the Shiv Sena has once again fielded Narendra Darade as the alliance candidate, BJP workers Ganesh Gite, Gokul Gite, and Prasad Hire had initially entered the fray as rebels. Ganesh Gite and Prasad Hire later withdrew and extended support to Darade, but Gokul Gite has remained determined to stay in the contest.

The three ministers have reportedly been making sustained efforts to convince him to withdraw, holding a series of meetings. On Monday, another round of discussions took place between the Gite brothers and the ministers at Ozar Airport. Despite the persuasion attempts, Gokul Gite continued to stand by his decision to contest.



Claims of Secret Support

Meanwhile, Gokul Gite has begun meeting corporators and local body members from various political parties across the district. He claims to have secured not only opposition support but also backing from some members within the Mahayuti camp. According to Gite, more than 350 voters are currently supporting him, and growing dissatisfaction with the alliance candidate could push that figure beyond 400 by polling day.



His assertions have reportedly heightened concerns within Mahayuti circles. Political observers believe that if an upset occurs, Gokul Gite could emerge as a “giant killer” by defeating the alliance-backed candidate against the odds.