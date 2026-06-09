Nashik: Rain Brings Relief After Heatwave; Light Showers Likely Over Next Five Days | Sourced

Nashik: At the beginning of June, residents of Nashik were troubled by extreme heat and heatwave conditions. However, the weather shifted on June 2, bringing rainfall. While citizens had been distressed by temperatures reaching 37°C the previous week, the rain on June 2 (approximately 28.5 mm) provided some relief. Although temperatures rose again subsequently, cloudy skies and light showers kept the mercury stable between 35°C and 36°C.

On June 1, the maximum temperature was 37.1°C, but it dropped on June 2 following the rainfall. Between June 3 and June 8, the maximum temperature ranged from 35°C to 36.5°C, while the minimum temperature hovered between 20°C and 25°C. While the rain on June 2 offered some respite to farmers, the constantly changing weather poses a challenge for crops.

Weather Forecast for the Next Five Days (IMD)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is likely in Nashik district over the next five days:

June 10: Light rain and gusty winds (30-40 km/h); maximum temperature 34-35°C.

June 11: Possibility of moderate rain and isolated hailstorms; maximum temperature 32-34°C.

June 12: Light to moderate rain; maximum temperature 33°C.

June 13: Cloudy skies with light rain; maximum temperature 34°C.

June 14: Mostly cloudy; light rain in some areas; maximum temperature 35°C.

Caution for Farmers

These fluctuations in weather could prove detrimental to crops such as onions, mangoes, and pomegranates. The Meteorological Department has urged farmers to ensure proper water management and take care of their monsoon crops. Citizens are also advised to remain cautious of gusty winds.

Given the changing weather conditions in the state, including Nashik, there is a need to prepare for the monsoon season. According to the IMD forecast, the likelihood of light rainfall is expected to increase over the coming week.