Fake Pune Police Case: Hotel Manager Wore PSI Uniform For Safety During Late-Night Travel | Sourced

A 25-year-old hotel manager who allegedly spent nearly a year posing as a police officer to feel safer during late-night travel and gain preferential treatment was arrested by Pune Police after she was caught wearing a fake Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) uniform outside a private clinic in the Camp area.

The accused, identified as Samina Asif Inamdar alias Samina Ayub Pathan, was arrested by the Lashkar police on Saturday after her suspicious behaviour drew the attention of patrolling officers.

According to investigators, Samina had initially worked as a waiter at a hotel and later rose to a managerial position. Due to her work schedule, she frequently returned home late at night and allegedly began wearing a police uniform to feel secure while travelling. Police said she had long harboured aspirations of joining the police force but was unable to fulfil that dream.

The matter came to light on June 6 when Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Shinde and his team noticed a woman dressed in a PSI uniform standing outside a private clinic in Pune Camp. When questioned about her posting, police station jurisdiction and official credentials, she reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers, raising suspicion about her identity.

Further verification revealed that she was not associated with the police department. During questioning, investigators learned that she had allegedly visited the clinic in uniform in an attempt to obtain a doctor's appointment after failing to secure one through normal procedures. Police suspect she intended to use the authority associated with the uniform to influence clinic staff and gain quicker access to medical services.

A subsequent search of her residence led to the recovery of another police uniform. Police believe she had been using the attire regularly for nearly a year while commuting during late hours.

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Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the full extent of the uniform's misuse is yet to be determined. Police are examining whether the accused used the fake identity on other occasions to obtain benefits, exert influence, or misrepresent herself as a serving police officer.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to ascertain if additional offences were committed during the period she allegedly posed as a police officer.