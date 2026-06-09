Pune Plans 'Paataal Lok' Underground Road Network To Ease Traffic: All You Need To Know

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune is set to see a major infrastructure push as the administration moves ahead with the proposed “Paatal Lok” underground road network aimed at reducing rising traffic congestion.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the ambitious project as part of Pune’s long-term urban mobility plan. The proposal was included in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s budget, and preliminary preparations for execution have already begun.

According to Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, a state-level committee will be formed to oversee the project. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will also be created, and an international consultant will be appointed to prepare the detailed project report.

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The estimated cost of the overall mobility plan, which includes Paatal Lok, the Ring Road, and the Circular High-Speed Railway (HCMTR), is around ₹77,000 crore. Funding is expected to come from multiple sources: 20% from the Central government, 20% from the State government, and the remaining 60% through a build-operate-transfer model.

The proposed underground network will span approximately 56 kilometres, connecting key routes across the city. Planned corridors include Shastri Nagar in Yerawada to Kondhwa Khadi Machine Chowk; PL Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road to Jagtap Dairy via Aundh; Khadki to Shastri Nagar Chowk; and stretches linking Baner, Pashan and Seven Loves Chowk.

Officials noted that both single- and double-decker underground road options are under consideration. However, technical feasibility and safety assessments will determine the final design. Only a few countries currently have double-decker subway systems, making this a complex engineering decision.

The administration believes these projects, once implemented, will significantly ease traffic pressure and improve urban connectivity across Pune.