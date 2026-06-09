Rumoured Crackdown By IAS Tukaram Mundhe Sends People Into Panic Mode In Pune Village

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Pune: A rumour about the arrival of a team led by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Tukaram Mundhe triggered panic among traders in Supa on Monday afternoon, leading many shopkeepers to shut their businesses for a few hours.

Hotel owners, grocery shopkeepers and paan stall operators reportedly closed their establishments after word spread that a food adulteration inspection team was on its way to the area. Several business owners left the market without verifying the information.

What Happened Exactly?

Supa, a major commercial centre in Baramati tehsil of Pune District, has a large number of hotels, eateries, grocery stores and food-related businesses. As the rumour spread across the village, many establishments on the main roads closed their shutters, leaving parts of the market unusually deserted.

Residents were surprised by the sudden closure of shops and businesses. For nearly two to three hours, the market witnessed an atmosphere of uncertainty as traders remained on alert.

Was All This A Rumour?

Food adulteration drives have been a major topic of discussion across Maharashtra in recent months. Enforcement actions in different parts of the state have created concern among some business owners. In Supa too, issues related to food quality, water purification businesses and alleged illegal sales are often discussed locally.

However, there was no official confirmation that any inspection team had actually arrived in the area. Despite this, the rumour alone was enough to cause widespread panic among traders.

The incident remained a major talking point in Supa throughout the day, with residents discussing how a single rumour temporarily brought business activity in the market to a halt.