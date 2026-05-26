From Pan Stalls To Food Streets: Why Are Pune Shops Being Shut After 10 PM? Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Explains

IPS Amitesh Kumar | FPJ Photo

Pune: A sense of dissatisfaction has emerged among hotel owners, food stall operators and small traders in Pune after police reportedly began shutting down several roadside food stalls and eateries after 10 pm in recent days.

Many traders questioned why action was being taken mainly against roadside businesses while large hotels, restaurants and pubs continued to operate late into the night.

‘Action Only Against Unauthorised Businesses’

Amid the growing debate, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar clarified that the action is only against unauthorised roadside businesses operating beyond permitted hours.

Kumar said the decision was taken keeping public safety, law and order, traffic congestion and crowd control in mind. He added that several rumours and misunderstandings were spreading regarding police action against hotels and food businesses.

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Police Chief Explains Rules…

According to the police commissioner, hawkers across the city are allowed to operate only till 10 pm. Therefore, roadside food stalls, food street vendors, handcart food businesses, and stalls set up on roads or footpaths must shut operations after the deadline.

Police have also directed pan stalls in the city to close by 10 pm. Action will also be taken against hotels or eateries that place tables and chairs on roads or footpaths and continue serving customers beyond the permitted timings.

Police Would Not Interfere If…

However, Amitesh Kumar clarified that licensed hotels, restaurants and legally operating establishments will be allowed to continue business as per government-approved rules and timings. He said police would not interfere with establishments operating legally within the permitted framework.

The police administration said the restrictions are aimed at maintaining public safety, reducing traffic problems and preventing overcrowding during late-night hours in the city.