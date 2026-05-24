Pune Police Intensify Crackdown After Balaji Nagar Attack; Traders Allege Harassment During Late-Night Action

Pune City Police Commissionerate Building | File Photo

Pune: Following the recent murderous assault in Balaji Nagar allegedly linked to the Andekar gang, Pune police have launched an extensive citywide crackdown with increased security deployment, vehicle checks and late-night action against establishments operating beyond permitted hours.

The heavy police action has led to resentment among small businessmen, hotel owners and some citizens, who claim that ordinary people are being inconvenienced because of the intensified operations.

What Was The Balaji Nagar Incident?

The heightened security measures come after members allegedly linked to the Andekar gang attacked Akshay alias Bala Bapu Mhaske, 26, in the Balaji Nagar area on Wednesday morning.

Akshay, alias Bala Bapu Mhaske, is reportedly the brother of an accused in the murder case of Vanraj Andekar. The incident had briefly created tension in the locality and prompted police to strengthen surveillance and preventive measures across the city.

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Nakabandi Across City…

Police have since started nakabandi operations at multiple locations. Officials are checking suspicious vehicles, questioning individuals with criminal backgrounds and frisking habitual offenders, particularly those with records related to violent crimes.

Additional police personnel have also been deployed in sensitive areas, while patrolling has been increased during late-night hours.

On Thursday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar personally visited several parts of the city to review the law and order situation. He held discussions with senior officers and directed all police stations to remain on alert and take strict preventive measures to avoid any further untoward incidents.

As part of the crackdown, police teams also began shutting down pan stalls, food stalls, small hotels and other establishments after around 9.30 pm in several areas. In many parts of the city, police personnel were seen directly visiting shops and asking owners to close for the night.

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Criticisms From Locals…

The action has triggered criticism from traders and small business owners, many of whom said they were suffering financial losses because of the restrictions.

Several businessmen questioned why bars and pubs are reportedly allowed to operate till around 1.30 am while ordinary small establishments are being forced to shut much earlier.

In some areas, hotel owners protested against the police action in a symbolic manner. Businessmen welcomed police personnel arriving to close establishments by offering them roses in what they described as a form of “Gandhigiri” protest.

Meanwhile, usually crowded late-night areas such as Nal Stop witnessed unusually deserted streets due to the ongoing police action and increased patrolling.

Members of the business community said they support strict action against criminals but urged the administration to ensure that ordinary citizens and small traders are not unnecessarily harassed during the crackdown.