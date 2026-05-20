Pune: Brother Of Vanraj Andekar Murder Accused Critically Injured In Firing Incident

Sahakar Nagar Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: In a shocking incident linked to the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire and attacked the brother of one of the accused in an apparent revenge attempt.

The injured man has been identified as Akshay Bapu Maske alias Bala (26), a resident of Ambegaon Pathar near Swami Samarth Temple. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Murder Scene | Sourced

About The Incident…

The attack took place around 10:15 am on Wednesday at Samvidhan Chowk in the Balaji Nagar area.

According to police information, Akshay Maske is the brother of Akash Maske, who is an accused in the Vanraj Andekar murder case. Akshay had allegedly helped procure pistols from Madhya Pradesh to Pune in connection with the case.

Accused Fire 3 To 4 Rounds…

Police said Akshay had arrived in Balaji Nagar on Wednesday morning when four men on two-wheelers approached him and fired three to four rounds. One of the bullets struck him. The attackers then allegedly assaulted him with a koyta, leaving him seriously injured before fleeing the spot.

Locals rushed Akshay to Bharati Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors have described his condition as critical.

Police Investigation On…

Police suspect the attack was carried out as part of an ongoing cycle of revenge following the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar. Earlier, Ayush Komkar was killed in a similar retaliatory incident. Subsequently, the autorickshaw driver, brother of another accused, was also murdered. Police believe this latest assault is the third revenge attack connected to the case.

Rajesh Bansode, Additional Commissioner of Police, said, “Four rounds were fired at Maske, who is an autorickshaw driver. Dedicated teams from the Crime Branch and local police are investigating the matter and searching for the accused. Police are carrying out technical analysis as part of the probe. As per the initial investigation, there were three to four accused involved in the attack. The accused will be arrested soon, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly. It is not yet clear whether the accused are linked to any particular gang. Further investigation is underway.”