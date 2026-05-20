FIR Against Andekar Gang Members After Broad Daylight Shooting Of Autorickshaw Driver In Pune’s Sahakar Nagar | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident believed to be linked to the murder case of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire and attacked the brother of one of the accused in an apparent revenge attack in Pune’s Balajinagar area on Wednesday morning.

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The injured man has been identified as Akshay Bapu Maske alias Bala (26), a resident of Ambegaon Pathar near Swami Samarth Temple. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident took place at around 10.15am near Samvidhan Chowk in the Balajinagar area under Sahakarnagar police station limits.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, police have registered an FIR naming Krishna Andekar, Bandu Andekar, Ramoji Andekar, Tushar Wadekar, Swarajya Wadekar and several others as accused.

According to police sources, Akshay Maske is the brother of Akash Maske, who is an accused in the murder case of former corporator Vanraj Andekar. Police investigations have also revealed that Akshay had allegedly assisted in procuring pistols from Madhya Pradesh to Pune in connection with the case.

Police said Akshay had arrived in Balajinagar on Wednesday morning when four unidentified men on two-wheelers intercepted him and allegedly fired three to four rounds at him. One bullet reportedly struck him. The attackers then allegedly assaulted him with a koyta, leaving him seriously injured before fleeing the scene.

Locals immediately rushed Akshay to Bharati Hospital, where he remains under critical care.

Police suspect the attack is part of an ongoing cycle of retaliatory violence linked to the Vanraj Andekar murder case. Earlier, Ayush Komkar was killed in a similar revenge incident, while autorickshaw driver Ganesh Kisan Kale was also murdered. Investigators believe this is the third revenge attack connected to the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode said, “Four rounds were fired at Maske, who works as an autorickshaw driver. Dedicated teams from the Crime Branch and local police are investigating the case and conducting technical analysis. Initial investigations suggest that three to four accused were involved in the attack.”

“The accused will be arrested soon and appropriate action will be taken. The main attackers have not yet been identified and the investigation is still underway,” he added.