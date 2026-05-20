Pune Metro Work Between Swargate And Katraj Triggers Major Traffic Diversions – Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: Underground metro work between Swargate and Katraj has picked up pace, leading to major traffic diversions around the proposed metro station sites at Market Yard and Bibwewadi, Pune Metro officials said on Tuesday.

The revised traffic arrangements have been introduced to speed up construction work on the underground metro corridor while ensuring smoother movement of vehicles and PMPML buses in the area.

Changes Implemented By Metro & PMPML…

According to Pune Metro, the changes have been implemented jointly with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). The diversions mainly affect the stretches between Morebaug and Bhapkar Petrol Pump on the Katraj-Swargate route and vice versa.

For buses travelling from Katraj towards Swargate, PMPML vehicles will now use specially created diversion lanes along the footpath instead of the central BRTS corridor. Officials said the BRTS lane passing through the metro station construction zone has been temporarily shut. A wider common lane has been developed in its place for use by both buses and other vehicles.

BRTS Stops Temporarily Closed…

Authorities have also temporarily closed the existing BRTS bus stops in the affected stretch. New temporary bus stops have been set up along the roadside near the footpath for passenger convenience.

Similarly, on the Swargate-to-Katraj route, PMPML buses will operate through the side lanes between Bhapkar Petrol Pump and Morebaug. After crossing the Nathubaug bus stop, buses will rejoin the regular BRTSS corridor.

Metro officials said the BRTS lane in this section has also been converted into a common diversion lane due to ongoing underground station work. Temporary bus stops have been activated along the footpath side here as well.

Staff Deployed To Help Commuters…

Pune Metro stated that proper direction boards and traffic marshals have been deployed at key points to help commuters and avoid congestion in the area.

Officials said the Swargate-Katraj corridor is one of the most important transport routes in Pune, and the temporary traffic changes are necessary for safe and timely completion of the underground metro project.

Pune Metro also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the revised traffic arrangements and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused during the construction period.