Pune Moves Towards ‘BRT-Free’ Status? Satara Road Corridor Makes Way For Metro | Representational Image

Pune: According to recent happenings, the city is moving closer to becoming “BRT-free” as the Bus Rapid Transit corridor on Pune-Satara Road is being removed to make way for the underground Metro project between Swargate and Katraj. Work has already begun, with the Shahu Colony-Natubaug BRT Station being dismantled over the past two days.

The decision comes as Metro tunnels will be constructed directly beneath the main road. Authorities said the existing BRT stations occupy critical space needed for underground stations, entry-exit points, and related infrastructure. As a result, the removal of BRT infrastructure is unavoidable.

The upcoming Metro stretch will include five stations -- Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Padmavati, Balaji Nagar, and Katraj. Among these, Bibwewadi, Padmavati, and Balaji Nagar fall along the current BRT corridor. This means at least three BRT stations in this stretch will be removed in phases. Officials said the phased approach is meant to reduce inconvenience to commuters.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Manoj Patil said that once Metro work picks up pace, a large portion of Satara Road will be taken over for construction. He added that traffic planning will be adjusted accordingly, but the removal of BRT stations is inevitable.

The development marks a major shift in the city’s transport planning. Nearly two decades ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and political leaders had promoted BRT as a solution to reduce congestion. Several corridors were planned and implemented. However, over time, many of these routes were either shut down or reduced due to operational challenges and public criticism.

Several BRT Routes Scrapped In Recent Years…

The Satara Road corridor is currently the only functional BRT stretch left in the city. With its partial removal now underway, it is expected to become fragmented and may eventually disappear, as earlier routes did.

Several BRT routes have already been scrapped in recent years. These include the Swargate–Hadapsar route and the Yerwada–Wagholi (Aaple Ghar) corridor. There have also been fresh demands from local representatives to remove the BRT route between Deccan College and Vishrantwadi.

BRT To Phase Out Once Metro Begins…

For now, some BRT sections on Satara Road will remain operational. Stations at Panchami, Bhapkar Petrol Pump (City Pride), Shankar Maharaj Math, and Bharati Vidyapeeth will continue to function. However, running BRT services in disconnected segments is expected to be difficult for PMPML bus drivers and confusing for passengers.

Officials have not yet clarified whether the BRT system will continue in the long term. With the Metro project targeted for completion by December 2029, many believe the BRT may eventually be phased out completely once Metro services begin.