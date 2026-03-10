Pune: ₹740 Crore Allocated To Boost Traffic Infrastructure; Flyovers, Bridges To Gain Pace | Sourced

Pune: To tackle the growing traffic congestion in the city and accelerate road and bridge infrastructure projects, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allocated ₹740 crore in its 2026–27 budget. The provision was announced by the Municipal Commissioner while presenting the civic budget on Monday, giving priority to several key transportation projects across the city.

A significant portion of the allocation will be used to repair major city roads, ease traffic congestion, and construct flyovers, river bridges, and railway overbridges. The civic body aims to strengthen the city’s transport network to support Pune’s rapidly increasing vehicular population.

According to the civic administration’s plan, three major bridges are targeted for completion before the monsoon. These include the Ghorpadi railway bridge, the bridge over the Aga Khan river, and the river bridge connecting Sun City and Karvenagar. Once completed, these projects are expected to improve traffic flow in several parts of the city.

To address congestion caused by increasing unauthorised roadside parking, PMC has also decided to introduce a ‘Pay and Park’ scheme on a pilot basis in selected areas.

Meanwhile, major flyover projects such as the Shastrinagar Flyover, Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk Flyover, and Senapati Bapat Chowk Flyover are planned to be completed within the next two years.

In addition, the civic body plans to accelerate several projects in the coming year, including the Mundhwa Chowk Flyover, the river bridge connecting Shivane and Nanded City, the flyover and road widening project from Chandani Chowk to Bhugaon, the Sakhar Sankul railway overbridge, and the railway underpass at Khadki.

PMC has also proposed integrated flyover planning along with the Metro corridor at Kothrud Bus Depot Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk (Warje), and Dandekar Bridge Chowk to ensure smoother traffic movement in areas surrounding Metro stations.

To support last-mile connectivity, the corporation plans to develop parking facilities at around 30 locations near Metro stations by utilising available amenity spaces.

Among the four tunnel projects proposed in the city’s development plan, the Pashan (Panchwati) to Kothrud (Sutaradara) tunnel and the Hingne Khurd to Taljai Chowk tunnel have been given priority in the budget. These projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time in the future.

Civic officials believe that the proposed infrastructure projects will play a key role in easing traffic congestion and strengthening Pune’s overall urban mobility network.