VIDEO: Biker Killed After Speeding Bus Hits Him On Pune-Nagar Highway In Shikrapur | Video Screengrab

A 44-year-old biker died on the spot in a horrific road accident in Pune. The incident took place on the Pune–Nagar highway in Shikrapur in the wee hours of Monday. The horror of the accident was captured on CCTV footage from a camera installed outside a shop on the road. This shocking video of the accident has gone viral.

According to the information received, Mahesh Dhondiram Bhagat (44) died in a horrific accident on the Pune–Nagar highway in Shikrapur near Pune. He was riding a two-wheeler. While taking a turn on the highway, a speeding bus hit his two-wheeler hard. The two-wheeler was thrown far away in the accident. Mahesh died on the spot as the bus ran over him. After hitting the two-wheeler, the bus driver fled without stopping.

After the accident, locals rushed to the spot. Mahesh, who was seriously injured in the accident, was immediately taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead before treatment.

The death of Mahesh Bhagat has caused a stir in the Shikrapur area. As soon as the news of the accident spread, friends and family from Shikrapur gathered at the scene.

Meanwhile, another accident has taken place on the Pune–Nagar highway in Shikrapur. A two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle. The impact was so strong that the two-wheeler was crushed. Sachin Ade died in this accident. Two people died in two separate accidents on the Pune–Nagar highway. The police are investigating both accidents.