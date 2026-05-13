Pune: Casting Work Begins For Underground Metro Tunnel Segments On Swargate-Katraj Route | Sourced

Pune: Work on the extended Pune Metro Phase-1 corridor from Swargate to Katraj, which is set to become a major milestone in Pune city’s public transportation system, is progressing rapidly. As part of the construction of this 5.46 km fully underground metro route, work on casting the first tunnel segments began on 12th May 2026. These specially designed concrete segments will be installed by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) during tunnel construction to strengthen and support the underground tunnel structure. The work was formally inaugurated by Maha Metro Managing Director Shri Shravan Hardikar in the presence of senior officials.

On this occasion, Maha Metro Directors Shri Atul Gadgil (Works), Shri Vinodkumar Agrawal (Systems & Operations), and Shri Harendra Pandey (Finance) were present along with senior officials and staff of Pune Metro and representatives from the contractor company CEM India.

The Swargate to Katraj route is completely underground and will be constructed using state-of-the-art Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). Precast RCC segments are used for the internal reinforcement of the tunnel. A total of 6,993 rings will be cast for the 9.7 km twin-tunnel stretch. Each ring will consist of a 5+1 configuration (segments + key segment). Eight special moulds from CBE Group are being used for this work. The tunnel will have an external diameter of 6.35 metres and an internal diameter of 5.8 metres. Each segment will have a thickness of 275 mm, while the width of each ring will be 1.4 metres.

The extended Swargate to Katraj corridor will connect the southern parts of Pune to the metro network. A total of five important underground stations are planned on this route:

1. Market Yard

2. Bibwewadi

3. Padmavati

4. Balajinagar

5. Katraj

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Reviewing the progress of the project, Maha Metro Managing Director Shri Shravan Hardikar said, "The Swargate to Katraj corridor is extremely important for the citizens of Pune. The commencement of casting work for the first tunnel segments reflects the steady progress of this project. Our objective is to complete the work within the stipulated timeline while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. This corridor will significantly help reduce traffic congestion in areas such as Swargate, Dhankawadi, Padmavati, and Katraj while also saving commuters’ time and fuel.”