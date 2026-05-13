Pune: NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Lanke Expected To Be Discharged From Ruby Hall Clinic Today |

Pune: Member of Parliament Nilesh Lanke, who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic after his health condition reportedly worsened, is now stable and likely to be discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

In an official statement, Dr Prachee Sathe, Director of ICU at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that Lanke’s condition is stable and his file has already been sent for discharge formalities.

The MP from the NCP (SP) faction was admitted to the Pune-based hospital on May 8 after being shifted from Ahilyanagar for further treatment and medical evaluation.

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At the time of admission, hospital authorities had stated that Lanke was under observation and being evaluated by doctors. After undergoing treatment for the past few days, his condition has improved, and he is expected to be discharged after completion of the required formalities.

Further details regarding his recovery are awaited.