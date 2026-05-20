Pune: Indira College Alumni And Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma’s Death Sparks Dowry Harassment Allegations | Sourced

Pune: The tragic death of Twisha Sharma, former Miss Pune and an alumni of Pune’s Indira Group of Institutes (IGI), has sparked shock and outrage among her friends, former classmates and social media users. Twisha, who was found dead at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal earlier this month, allegedly died by suicide after facing continuous harassment over dowry demands, according to allegations made by her family.

Twisha studied at IGI in Pune between 2011 and 2014 and was well known on campus for her vibrant personality, confidence and active participation in college events. She had also won the Miss Pune title and was a recognised face in Pune’s pageant and cultural circuit. Friends and former classmates remembered her as ambitious, talented, hardworking and full of life.

Reacting to the incident, IGI Chairperson Dr Tarita Shankar expressed deep grief and remembered Twisha as one of the institute’s brightest students. “She was our student, a lovely, delightful and exceptionally bright girl. During the three years she spent at Indira, she became very close to me. She was always at the forefront of every event and was known for her enthusiasm and lively nature. Girls like her naturally stand out,” Dr Shankar said.

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Questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, Dr Shankar further said, “What events transpired that compelled her to end her life? What situation was created that made her feel that leaving this world was the only option left?” She also described Twisha as highly accomplished and extremely hardworking.

According to police, Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. While the case is currently being investigated as a suicide, her family has alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws after marriage. They have accused her husband and mother-in-law of repeatedly pressuring her over dowry-related demands.

A post-mortem examination reportedly found injury marks on her body apart from ligature marks, raising further questions over the circumstances surrounding her death. Twisha’s family has demanded a second post-mortem and an independent investigation, alleging that attempts were being made to influence the probe because of the accused family’s influential background.

Following growing public attention and pressure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to investigate the case. The incident has triggered widespread discussion online, with many demanding justice for Twisha and strict action if the allegations are found to be true. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing.