Pune: Residents Raise Alarm Over Public Drinking On Shankar Sheth Road | FPJ Photo

Residents and shopkeepers from the Shankar Sheth Road area near Jain Motors and Ekbote Colony have raised serious concerns over the growing nuisance caused by drunk persons regularly gathering on roadsides and footpaths, creating fear and inconvenience among locals.

According to residents, groups of intoxicated men assemble daily in the area, especially during evening and late-night hours. They allegedly consume alcohol openly on public roads and footpaths, shout loudly, abuse passersby and create disturbances in the locality.

Citizens claim that despite repeated complaints, no strict or visible action has been taken to control the situation.

Locals have also pointed towards the liquor shop located near Seven Loves Chowk, alleging that many of the men purchase alcohol from there and immediately consume it openly in nearby public spaces.

Atul Jain, a local businessman, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The situation has become very disturbing. Families, women and senior citizens feel unsafe while walking in the area in the evening. These drunk persons sit openly on footpaths and sometimes even block the road. The drunkards are a threat to local shops.”

Another resident alleged that arguments and fights frequently break out among the intoxicated groups.

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“Children are exposed to abusive language and unruly behaviour daily. We have informed authorities several times, but the problem continues,” he said.

Shopkeepers in the area also expressed frustration, saying the nuisance is affecting business and damaging the locality’s image.

Dayanand Mundhe, who runs a shop in the locality, said, “Customers hesitate to stop here because groups of drunk men gather outside shops. Sometimes they create chaos and harass people passing by. Police patrolling should be increased immediately.”

Another shopkeeper added, “Public drinking is happening openly near the footpath and chowk. Strict action should be taken against those creating a nuisance as well as illegal public consumption of alcohol.”

Citizens have now demanded regular police patrolling, strict action against public drinking and stronger enforcement to restore safety and order in the busy locality.