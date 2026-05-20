Pune: Garbage Crisis Deepens As Two Keshavnagar Waste Projects Shut Down After Waste Plants Stop Functioning | AI (Representative)

Pune: The shutdown of two waste processing projects in Keshavnagar has intensified Pune’s garbage management crisis, triggering sharp exchanges between ruling and opposition members during the Pune Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting held on Monday.



The civic administration admitted that garbage is piling up across several parts of the city as multiple waste processing projects are either shut down or functioning far below their installed capacities.



According to PMC officials, the Sairam and Nefra waste processing projects in Keshavnagar, with a combined capacity of around 150 tonnes per day, are currently non-operational. The Sairam project has been closed due to expansion work, while the Nefra facility has reportedly stopped functioning because of mechanical failures.



The city’s largest waste processing facility, the Poona Bio Energy project at Ramtekdi, with a capacity of 750 tonnes per day, is presently processing only around 100 tonnes. Similarly, the Noble Company’s waste project at Sus, which has a capacity of 200 tonnes, is operating at barely 40 tonnes capacity.



Civic officials stated that Pune generates nearly 1,100 tonnes of wet waste daily. However, only around 400 tonnes are currently being processed scientifically, while nearly 700 tonnes are being diverted for agricultural use. Due to the reduced operational capacity of key projects, the city is witnessing an additional burden of nearly 300 to 400 tonnes of unprocessed garbage every day.



The issue sparked heated debate in the PMC general body meeting. Corporator Prithviraj Sutar raised concerns over garbage accumulation in public spaces in Kothrud and other parts of the city.



Leader of the Opposition Adv. Nilesh Nikam, along with corporators Vasanti Jadhav, Datta Bahirat, Mahesh Wable, Yogesh Mulik, Surekha Kavade, Komal Navale and Ashwini Kadam, criticised the civic administration over the deteriorating situation.



Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said efforts are underway to restart the closed projects at the earliest. He added that the administration is trying to increase the burden on operational facilities temporarily to manage the situation and that steps are being taken to restore the Poona Bio Energy project to full capacity.



Former House Leader Prashant Jagtap alleged that an artificial garbage crisis was being created to benefit certain contractors.

Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Santosh Warule said repeated power supply interruptions have severely affected the functioning of several waste processing plants. He assured that efforts are ongoing to stabilise operations and bring the situation under control soon.