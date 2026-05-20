Nashik: Action Under MCOCA Against Drug Traffickers In Malegaon; Gujarat Connection Unearthed | FPJ Photo/ representative

Nashik: Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang involved in trafficking intoxicating medicines in Malegaon city. The action against the eight-member gang has exposed a drug network operating between Malegaon and Gujarat. Preliminary investigations have identified Shahid Jafar Imtiaz Ahmed alias “Pogar” as the kingpin of the organised crime syndicate.



In February 2026, Assistant Superintendent of Police Siddharth Barwal conducted a raid in the city during which police seized as many as 1,200 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup worth several lakhs of rupees. Four accused were arrested in connection with the case. Investigation later revealed that the medicines were being illegally sold for intoxication and substance abuse.



For a detailed probe, the Malegaon police traced the supply chain to Gujarat and discovered that the drugs were sourced from a pharma company based in Ahmedabad. Investigations further revealed that the medicines were supplied through two medical stores in Vadodara before reaching Malegaon. Police have also registered cases against the operators of both medical shops.



According to ASP Siddharth Barwal, Shahid Jafar Imtiaz Ahmed alias Pogar has a total of ten cases related to narcotics trafficking registered against him. Along with him, three other associates have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining four absconding accused.



Barwal also stated that the Special Inspector General of Police has approved action against the gang under MCOCA.