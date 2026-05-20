Nashik: Youth Brutally Attacked By Mob In Shingada Lake Area; Beaten With Wooden Sticks And Iron Rods, One Critically Injured | FPJ

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in the Shingada Lake area of Nashik city, where a mob brutally assaulted a young man using wooden sticks and iron rods. One youth sustained serious injuries in this attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to reports, an altercation over a minor issue broke out among a group of youths in the Shingada Lake vicinity. Stemming from this dispute, several individuals armed with sticks and iron rods launched the attack. The assailants arrived on two-wheelers and fled the scene immediately after carrying out the assault.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, clearly capturing the attackers. The police have initiated the process of identifying the accused based on this CCTV footage. Police officials have stated that the accused will be arrested shortly.

The condition of the injured youth is reported to be critical. The police have registered a case regarding the assault and criminal act, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the Shingada Lake area. Local residents have appealed to the police to increase patrolling in the vicinity and to take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.