Nashik: Youth Drowns In Waldevi Dam, Search Operation Continues | Sourced

Nashik: A tragic incident has occurred within the jurisdiction of the Wadivarhe Police Station, where a young man drowned in the Waldevi Dam. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Katkale (a resident of Satpur, Datta Mandir area).

According to reports, a group of young friends from Nashik had gone for an outing on Wednesday evening to the Jadhavwadi area of the Waldevi Dam (near Raigadnagar). Around 7:30 PM, Umesh Katkale entered the dam waters. Misjudging the depth of the water, he suddenly went under. His friends attempted to rescue him, but due to the darkness and the depth of the water, their efforts were in vain.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Wadivarhe Police and local villagers rushed to the scene. Divers have been summoned from Nashik, and a search operation for Umesh is currently being conducted with their assistance. The police have confirmed that the search operation is still ongoing.

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The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire locality. The local administration has appealed to tourists and citizens visiting the dam area to exercise extreme caution. Visitors have been advised to be careful when entering the dam waters and strictly refrain from venturing into the water alone.

The Waldevi Dam is a popular tourist destination in the Nashik region. Locals are demanding that the administration take increased precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring during the summer season.