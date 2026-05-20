Nashik: Olympics Wayfinding Expert Joins Simhastha 2027 Signage Planning Exercise |

Nashik: With preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 gathering momentum, NTKMA has initiated work on a scientific signage and wayfinding system aimed at enabling lakhs of pilgrims to navigate Nashik and Trimbakeshwar seamlessly during the mega religious congregation. A high-level coordination meeting in this regard was chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh in Nashik on Monday.



For the meeting, Nashik Rural SP Dr DS Swami, NTKMA Additional Commissioner Kamlakar Randive, Nashik city police DCP Kiran Chavan, NMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Chaudhari, ASI State assistant director Amol Gote, Shirdi Municipal Council Chief Officer Satish Dighe, Graphics Beyond co-founder Baarish Date, and international wayfinding expert Mark Ross, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Navnath Sonawane, NTKMA Chief Officer Amol Chaudhari and a representative from Water Resources Department (WRD), among others, were present.



Ross, who co-founded the Australian wayfinding and visual communication firm Dotdash, has worked on navigation and signage systems for multiple Olympic Games, including the Sydney Olympics, and has also consulted on major international public infrastructure and urban mobility projects. His work is considered among the globally recognised examples in large-scale wayfinding and experiential navigation systems.





During the discussion, participants reviewed the signage systems implemented during the 2015 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, the recent Prayagraj Mahakumbh and other large-scale religious and international gatherings. Officials deliberated on developing a scientifically designed signage and wayfinding system for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar to facilitate crowd movement, traffic management and pilgrim guidance during Simhastha 2027.



Emphasising the importance of clarity and accessibility in public communication systems, NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said the signage network should be designed in such a way that pilgrims and visitors can independently navigate key locations without confusion. “It should be clear from the signage itself, and a person should not have to ask for information. The entire wayfinding system should be simple, intuitive, multilingual and easy to understand even for first-time visitors arriving during the Kumbh Mela,” he said.



During the meeting, NTKMA, police officials, civic authorities, engineering departments and technical experts discussed temporary and permanent multilingual signages, standardised designs, movement flow and integration with transport hubs, parking facilities, ghats, temples and public amenities. The discussion also focused on adopting international standards in wayfinding systems used during mega events and high-footfall public spaces.